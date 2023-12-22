Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for McAvoy in that upcoming Bruins-Jets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, McAvoy has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 18:59 on the ice per game.

McAvoy has a goal in three games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McAvoy has a point in 13 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

McAvoy has an assist in 10 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 51.2% that McAvoy hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of McAvoy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 22 Games 2 19 Points 0 3 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

