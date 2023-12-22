Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Jets on December 22, 2023
Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Mark Scheifele and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Winnipeg Jets matchup at Canada Life Centre on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bruins vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 43 points. He has 19 goals and 24 assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|11
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) to the team.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
Pavel Zacha Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Pavel Zacha has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 27 games for Boston.
Zacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Scheifele has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Winnipeg offense with 34 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.5 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Kings
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.