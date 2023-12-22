Bruins vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (19-5-6), coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, visit the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN and ESPN+. The Jets knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in their most recent outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bruins vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have put together a 14-10 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Boston has a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- In 14 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
Bruins vs Jets Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs. Jets Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|95 (20th)
|Goals
|104 (11th)
|77 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|80 (3rd)
|23 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (24th)
|14 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (22nd)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Boston has gone 5-2-3 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- Boston hit the over in five of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Bruins' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 95 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Bruins have allowed the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 77 (2.6 per game).
- With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.