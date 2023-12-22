The Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Bruins vs. Jets Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Boston, David Pastrnak has 43 points in 30 games (19 goals, 24 assists).

Marchand has 13 goals and 14 assists, equaling 27 points (0.9 per game).

Pavel Zacha's total of 21 points is via eight goals and 13 assists.

In 15 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 9-1-4. He has conceded 30 goals (2.06 goals against average) and has racked up 419 saves.

Jets Players to Watch

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has collected 22 assists and 12 goals in 31 games. That's good for 34 points.

Connor is a key contributor for Winnipeg, with 29 total points this season. In 26 contests, he has netted 17 goals and provided 12 assists.

This season, Joshua Morrissey has five goals and 23 assists for Boston.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a .911 save percentage (18th in the league), with 205 total saves, while conceding 20 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up a 4-3-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Bruins vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 16th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.35 10th 3rd 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.58 4th 12th 31.5 Shots 31 14th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 28.9 6th 8th 24.47% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 1st 87.5% Penalty Kill % 74.47% 27th

