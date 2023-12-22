Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 22?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Brandon Carlo going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlo stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Carlo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Carlo has zero points on the power play.
- Carlo averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Carlo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:53
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|L 5-2
Bruins vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
