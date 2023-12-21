Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Somerset County, Maine today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Hills Consolidated School at Buckfield Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Buckfield, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Abram Regional High School at Maine Central Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Pittsfield, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Hampden Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hampden, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
