Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sagadahoc County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Sagadahoc County, Maine, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morse High School at Spruce Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jay, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Ararat High School at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
