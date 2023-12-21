NFL Week 16 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our best bet on the NFL's Week 16 schedule, looking at the point spreads, is Colts +1 -- scroll down for more suggestions (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and totals.
Best Week 16 Spread Bets
Pick: Indianapolis +1 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 3.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 24
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Tampa Bay -1 vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 1.6 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: December 24
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Dallas +1.5 vs. Miami
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Dallas by 0.0 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 24
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Cincinnati -2 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 2.9 points
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Tennessee +2.5 vs. Seattle
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Seattle by 0.1 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 24
- TV Channel: CBS
Best Week 16 Total Bets
Under 47 - Baltimore vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 45.3 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: December 25
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 50 - Dallas vs. Miami
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Total: 51.1 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 24
- TV Channel: FOX
Under 47 - Detroit vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 45.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 24
- TV Channel: FOX
Over 40 - Cleveland vs. Houston
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
- Projected Total: 42.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 24
- TV Channel: CBS
Over 44 - Buffalo vs. Los Angeles
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Total: 45.8 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: Peacock
