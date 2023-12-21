Maine vs. Tulane December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulane Green Wave (6-4) play the Maine Black Bears (7-5) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Maine vs. Tulane Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
Maine Players to Watch
- Anne Simon: 20.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrianna Smith: 12.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sarah Talon: 6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kyren Whittington: 16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Pratt: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marta Galic: 14.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
