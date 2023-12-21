The Florida International Panthers (3-7) will face the Maine Black Bears (7-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Maine vs. Florida International Game Information

Maine Players to Watch

Kellen Tynes: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Peter Filipovity: 13.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden Clayton: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kristians Feierbergs: 5.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Florida International Players to Watch

Arturo Dean: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dashon Gittens: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jonathan Aybar: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Petar Krivokapic: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maine vs. Florida International Stat Comparison

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 241st 72.0 Points Scored 70.5 268th 282nd 75.6 Points Allowed 63.8 41st 356th 26.3 Rebounds 29.0 329th 219th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 5.9 350th 202nd 7.2 3pt Made 5.8 304th 127th 14.4 Assists 12.9 212th 354th 15.6 Turnovers 10.4 76th

