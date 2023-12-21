Maine vs. Florida International December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (3-7) will face the Maine Black Bears (7-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Maine vs. Florida International Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Maine Players to Watch
- Kellen Tynes: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 13.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kristians Feierbergs: 5.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Florida International Players to Watch
- Arturo Dean: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jonathan Aybar: 9.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Petar Krivokapic: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Brewer: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Maine vs. Florida International Stat Comparison
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|241st
|72.0
|Points Scored
|70.5
|268th
|282nd
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|63.8
|41st
|356th
|26.3
|Rebounds
|29.0
|329th
|219th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|350th
|202nd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.8
|304th
|127th
|14.4
|Assists
|12.9
|212th
|354th
|15.6
|Turnovers
|10.4
|76th
