The Maine Black Bears (8-5) play the Florida International Panthers (4-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Florida International Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
  • This season, Maine has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 149th.
  • The Black Bears' 68.9 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 75.8 points, Maine is 3-0.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Maine scores 76.3 points per game. Away, it scores 61.9.
  • The Black Bears allow 58.8 points per game at home, and 66.6 away.
  • Maine makes more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (24.3%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Boston University W 74-65 Case Gym
12/9/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 69-56 Cross Insurance Center
12/18/2023 @ UCF L 74-51 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
1/6/2024 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

