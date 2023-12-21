How to Watch Maine vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (8-5) play the Florida International Panthers (4-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
- This season, Maine has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 149th.
- The Black Bears' 68.9 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.8 points, Maine is 3-0.
Maine Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Maine scores 76.3 points per game. Away, it scores 61.9.
- The Black Bears allow 58.8 points per game at home, and 66.6 away.
- Maine makes more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (24.3%).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston University
|W 74-65
|Case Gym
|12/9/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 69-56
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|L 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
