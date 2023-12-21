The Maine Black Bears (8-5) play the Florida International Panthers (4-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

This season, Maine has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 149th.

The Black Bears' 68.9 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 75.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.8 points, Maine is 3-0.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Maine scores 76.3 points per game. Away, it scores 61.9.

The Black Bears allow 58.8 points per game at home, and 66.6 away.

Maine makes more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (24.3%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule