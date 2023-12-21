Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Kennebec County, Maine today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hill High School at Waterville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Waterville, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Orchard Beach High School at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waynflete School at Monmouth Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Monmouth, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.