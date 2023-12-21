High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cumberland County, Maine, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waynflete School at Monmouth Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21

6:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Monmouth, ME

Monmouth, ME Conference: C South

C South How to Stream: Watch Here

Deering High School at Edward Little High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Auburn, ME

Auburn, ME Conference: AA North

AA North How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonny Eagle High School at Windham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Windham, ME

Windham, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennebunk High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Wells High School at Freeport High School