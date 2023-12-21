High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cumberland County, Maine, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waynflete School at Monmouth Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Monmouth, ME
  • Conference: C South
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Deering High School at Edward Little High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Auburn, ME
  • Conference: AA North
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonny Eagle High School at Windham High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Windham, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennebunk High School at Westbrook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Westbrook, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wells High School at Freeport High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Freeport, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

