A pair of the league's top scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (20-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Kings 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 2.5)

Celtics (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-4.0)

Celtics (-4.0) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Kings (14-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 56% of the time, six% more often than the Celtics (13-13-0) this year.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Sacramento does it better (56% of the time) than Boston (50%).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Celtics are eighth in the league on offense (118.0 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (109.4 points allowed).

On the glass, Boston is third-best in the league in rebounds (46.8 per game). It is 14th in rebounds conceded (43.5 per game).

At 24.8 assists per game, the Celtics are fifth-worst in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Boston is 12th in the league in committing them (12.8 per game). It is second-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

In 2023-24 the Celtics are best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.8 per game), and they rank No. 16 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.