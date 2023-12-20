On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings (16-9) heads into a home game against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (20-6) at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Jaylen Brown vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jaylen Brown Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 874.7 1114.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35 44.6 Fantasy Rank 12 42

Jaylen Brown vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Jaylen Brown & the Celtics

Brown's averages for the season are 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Celtics have a +222 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 118 points per game, eighth in the league, and are allowing 109.4 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

Boston averages 46.8 rebounds per game (third in league) while allowing 43.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

The Celtics knock down 15.8 three-pointers per game (first in the league) while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc (16th in NBA). They are making two more threes than their opponents, who drain 13.8 per game at 36.7%.

Boston forces 11.8 turnovers per game (29th in league) while committing 12.8 (12th in NBA).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 7.2 assists and 12.3 boards per contest, shooting 58% from the floor.

The Kings score 118.2 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 117.2 (21st in the league) for a +25 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento is 18th in the NBA at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.4 its opponents average.

The Kings connect on 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.2 more than their opponents (12.2). They are shooting 36.9% from deep (15th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.8%.

Sacramento and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 13 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.3 (16th in NBA play).

Jaylen Brown vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Jaylen Brown Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game 5.4 -0.2 Usage Percentage 28.6% 22% True Shooting Pct 56.1% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 7.6% 19.6% Assist Pct 17.1% 30.4%

