The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 132-126 loss to the Warriors (his last action) White produced 30 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.0 18.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.0 5.6 PRA -- 25.1 28.9 PR -- 20.1 23.3 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.1



Derrick White Insights vs. the Kings

White is responsible for taking 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

He's taken 6.4 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 103.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.8 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, allowing 117.2 points per game.

The Kings allow 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Kings are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 27 assists per game.

The Kings give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 38 20 7 12 5 2 0 11/25/2022 26 16 3 2 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.