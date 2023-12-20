Player props are listed for Domantas Sabonis and Jaylen Brown, among others, when the Sacramento Kings host the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 27.5-point prop total for Brown on Wednesday is 5.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.5.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Brown has dished out 3.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Brown, at 2.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Derrick White's 16 points per game average is 2.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

White has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

White's 2.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -110) 6.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Wednesday's over/under for Jrue Holiday is 14.5. That is 2.2 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

Holiday's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -112) 13.5 (Over: -105) 7.5 (Over: +104)

Sabonis' 18.9 points per game average is 0.4 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 30.5-point prop bet set for De'Aaron Fox on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Fox has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

