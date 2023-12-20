Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-6) are up against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) on December 20, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Kings Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 48.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Boston has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.

The Celtics score an average of 118 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 117.2 the Kings give up to opponents.

Boston has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 117.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Celtics are averaging more points at home (122.7 per game) than away (112.4). And they are giving up less at home (107.1) than away (112.1).

The Celtics pick up 2.4 more assists per game at home (25.9) than on the road (23.5).

Celtics Injuries