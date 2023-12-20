Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-6) play De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Kings matchup.

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Celtics vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Celtics Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-2.5) 237.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-2.5) 238 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Celtics vs Kings Additional Info

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings score 118.2 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 117.2 (21st in the league) for a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Celtics put up 118 points per game (eighth in league) while allowing 109.4 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +222 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The two teams average 236.2 points per game combined, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 226.6 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Boston has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Celtics and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +130 - Kings +4000 +2000 -

