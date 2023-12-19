Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Penobscot County, Maine today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brewer High School at Messalonskee High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Oakland, ME

Oakland, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Dexter Regional High School at Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Corinth, ME

Corinth, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangor High School at Hampden Academy