Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Penobscot County, Maine today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brewer High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Oakland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter Regional High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Corinth, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bangor High School at Hampden Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hampden, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
