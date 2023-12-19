Tuesday's game features the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (8-2) and the No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (9-1) matching up at FedExForum in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-67 victory for Memphis according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Virginia is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) against Memphis. The two sides are expected to go over the 130.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -2.5

Memphis -2.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -145, Virginia +120

Memphis vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 70, Virginia 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Virginia

Pick ATS: Virginia (+2.5)



Virginia (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Memphis has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Virginia is 6-4-0. The Tigers have a 6-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cavaliers have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 146.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.6 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per contest (262nd in college basketball).

Memphis loses the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. it records 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 160th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.4 per contest.

Memphis knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 33.6% from deep while its opponents hit 31.7% from long range.

The Tigers' 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 179th in college basketball, and the 89.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 169th in college basketball.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.8 per game (258th in college basketball) and force 13.3 (94th in college basketball play).

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +135 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.8 points per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 53.3 per contest (second in college basketball).

Virginia loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It collects 32.6 rebounds per game, 323rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.5.

Virginia knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.4% from deep (51st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.1%.

Virginia has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 7.6 per game (first in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (76th in college basketball).

