Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Kennebec County, Maine. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maranacook Community High School at Waterville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Waterville, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardiner Area High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Oakland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winthrop High School at Robert W Traip Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
