Tuesday's NBA slate features Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics (20-5) taking the road to meet the Golden State Warriors (12-14) at Chase Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jayson Tatum vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 1093.1 940.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.7 39.2 Fantasy Rank 14 22

Buy Tatum and Curry gear on Fanatics!

Jayson Tatum vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum is posting 27.3 points, 4.1 assists and 8.7 boards per contest.

The Celtics outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 117.6 points per game to rank eighth in the league while giving up 108.5 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +228 scoring differential overall.

Boston prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is grabbing 46.5 rebounds per game (third in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.8 per contest.

The Celtics connect on 15.8 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.2% rate (13th in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 per game their opponents make at a 36.5% rate.

Boston has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 13.0 (12th in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (27th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry averages 28.0 points, 4.8 boards and 4.4 assists, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.8 triples per contest (first in NBA).

The Warriors have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 115.9 points per game (13th in league) and conceding 115.7 (20th in NBA).

Golden State wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It collects 46.9 rebounds per game, second in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.4.

The Warriors hit 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.6 more than their opponents.

Golden State loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 15.1 (27th in league) while its opponents average 12.7.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jayson Tatum vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game 7.9 -0.4 Usage Percentage 30.5% 31.0% True Shooting Pct 60.4% 65.0% Total Rebound Pct 12.9% 7.6% Assist Pct 18.1% 21.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.