Jayson Tatum vs. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tuesday's NBA slate features Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics (20-5) taking the road to meet the Golden State Warriors (12-14) at Chase Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jayson Tatum vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Stephen Curry
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1093.1
|940.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|43.7
|39.2
|Fantasy Rank
|14
|22
Buy Tatum and Curry gear on Fanatics!
Jayson Tatum vs. Stephen Curry Insights
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum is posting 27.3 points, 4.1 assists and 8.7 boards per contest.
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 117.6 points per game to rank eighth in the league while giving up 108.5 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +228 scoring differential overall.
- Boston prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is grabbing 46.5 rebounds per game (third in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.8 per contest.
- The Celtics connect on 15.8 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.2% rate (13th in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 per game their opponents make at a 36.5% rate.
- Boston has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 13.0 (12th in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (27th in the league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stephen Curry & the Warriors
- Stephen Curry averages 28.0 points, 4.8 boards and 4.4 assists, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.8 triples per contest (first in NBA).
- The Warriors have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 115.9 points per game (13th in league) and conceding 115.7 (20th in NBA).
- Golden State wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It collects 46.9 rebounds per game, second in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.4.
- The Warriors hit 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.6 more than their opponents.
- Golden State loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 15.1 (27th in league) while its opponents average 12.7.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jayson Tatum vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Stephen Curry
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|7.9
|-0.4
|Usage Percentage
|30.5%
|31.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.4%
|65.0%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.9%
|7.6%
|Assist Pct
|18.1%
|21.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.