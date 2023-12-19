Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

White, in his last appearance, had 10 points, four assists and three blocks in a 114-97 win over the Magic.

Now let's examine White's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.3 17.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.7 PRA -- 24.4 27.4 PR -- 19.3 21.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Derrick White Insights vs. the Warriors

White is responsible for attempting 10.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

White is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

White's Celtics average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.0 possessions per contest.

The Warriors allow 115.7 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Warriors are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.0 assists per contest, the Warriors are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.2 makes per game, 10th in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2023 17 1 0 3 0 0 1 12/10/2022 22 6 2 0 0 3 0

