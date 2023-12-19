David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will face the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Pastrnak against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

David Pastrnak vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 19:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

In 14 of 29 games this season, Pastrnak has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Pastrnak has a point in 20 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points 14 times.

Pastrnak has an assist in 17 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Pastrnak hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 62.5%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 2 41 Points 4 17 Goals 2 24 Assists 2

