Tuesday's NHL play includes the Boston Bruins (19-5-5) hosting the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) at TD Garden. The Wild are underdogs (+165 on the moneyline) against the Bruins (-200) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Bruins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 16 of 29 games this season.

The Bruins have won 60.9% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-9).

This season the Wild have one wins in the 12 games in which they've been an underdog.

Boston is 8-5 when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter (61.5% win percentage).

Minnesota has had moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-5 5-5-0 5.9 2.80 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.80 2.90 8 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 3-6-1 6.4 3.00 1.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.00 1.80 4 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

