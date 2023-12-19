As they prepare for their Tuesday, December 19 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) at TD Garden, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (19-5-5) are dealing with four players on the injury report.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Charlie McAvoy D Out Undisclosed Pavel Zacha C Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Jared Spurgeon D Questionable Lower Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Bruins vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 92 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's fifth-best goal differential at +19.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild have 86 goals this season (3.0 per game), 26th in the league.

Minnesota has allowed 93 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in the league.

They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Bruins vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-200) Wild (+165) 5.5

