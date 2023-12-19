The Boston Bruins (19-5-5) take on the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) at TD Garden on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Bruins fell to the New York Rangers 2-1 in overtime in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bruins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-190) Wild (+155) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 14 of their 23 games when favored on the moneyline this season (60.9%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Boston has gone 9-5 (winning 64.3%).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

Boston and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 13 of 29 games this season.

Bruins vs Wild Additional Info

Bruins vs. Wild Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 92 (18th) Goals 86 (26th) 73 (2nd) Goals Allowed 93 (14th) 22 (12th) Power Play Goals 16 (23rd) 13 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (30th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-3-2 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Boston went over five times.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins are ranked 18th in the league with 92 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Bruins are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 73 total goals (2.5 per game).

The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +19 this season.

