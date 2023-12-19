The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bruins vs. Wild Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors with 41 points. He has scored 17 goals and picked up 24 assists this season.

Through 29 games, Brad Marchand has scored 12 goals and picked up 14 assists.

Charlie Coyle has posted 10 goals and 10 assists for Boston.

In 15 games, Linus Ullmark's record is 10-4-1. He has conceded 41 goals (2.79 goals against average) and has recorded 444 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and collected 22 assists (0.8 per game), This places him among the leaders for Minnesota with 28 total points (1.0 per game).

Kirill Kaprizov is a key contributor for Minnesota, with 25 total points this season. In 29 contests, he has scored eight goals and provided 17 assists.

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 14 goals and contributed seven assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 21.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a 4-5-2 record this season, with an .887 save percentage (58th in the league). In 11 games, he has 282 saves, and has allowed 36 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 15th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.97 22nd 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.21 19th 13th 31.1 Shots 30.3 17th 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 8th 24.18% Power Play % 16.33% 24th 1st 88.29% Penalty Kill % 72.38% 31st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.