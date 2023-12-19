Brad Marchand will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Boston Bruins face the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Prop bets for Marchand in that upcoming Bruins-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand has averaged 19:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In Marchand's 29 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Marchand has a point in 19 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Marchand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Marchand's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 58.2% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 93 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 1 26 Points 3 12 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

