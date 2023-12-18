If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in York County, Maine today, we've got the information below.

York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ossipee Valley Christian School at Chop Point School

Game Time: 5:22 PM ET on December 18

5:22 PM ET on December 18 Location: Woolwich, ME

Woolwich, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Seacoast Christian School at Pine Tree Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18

5:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Winthrop High School at Robert W Traip Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18

6:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Kittery, ME

Kittery, ME Conference: C South

C South How to Stream: Watch Here

Biddeford High School at Freeport High School