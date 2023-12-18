Monday's game that pits the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (9-0) against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) at Value City Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of UCLA. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Buckeyes claimed a 73-49 victory against Grand Valley State. The Bruins won their most recent game 95-78 against Florida State on Sunday. In the Buckeyes' win, Jacy Sheldon led the way with a team-high 15 points (adding zero rebounds and two assists). Lauren Betts put up 22 points, 18 rebounds and two assists for the Bruins.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ohio State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 75, Ohio State 74

Top 25 Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' signature win of the season came against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings. The Buckeyes registered the 94-84 home win on December 10.

Ohio State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 36) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 68) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 89) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 99) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 108) on November 16

UCLA Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bruins took down the No. 17 UConn Huskies, 78-67, on November 24.

The Bruins have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

UCLA has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Buckeyes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 105th-most victories.

UCLA 2023-24 Best Wins

78-67 over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 24

77-74 at home over Princeton (No. 42) on November 17

95-78 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 10

81-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 54) on December 3

92-49 at home over Purdue (No. 79) on November 6

Ohio State Leaders

Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

UCLA Leaders

Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 55.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

13.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 55.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Betts: 17 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 77.4 FG%

17 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 77.4 FG% Charisma Osborne: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56) Gabriela Jaquez: 15 PTS, 7.1 REB, 54 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

15 PTS, 7.1 REB, 54 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Londynn Jones: 14.1 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 83.7 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per contest (99th in college basketball). They have a +242 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +290 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.3 points per game. They're putting up 92.7 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and are giving up 60.4 per outing to rank 111th in college basketball.

