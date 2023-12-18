Maine vs. UCF December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (6-4) meet the UCF Knights (5-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Maine vs. UCF Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 21.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 7.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCF Players to Watch
- Sellers: 21.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Diallo: 7.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Avery: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Allen: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Maine vs. UCF Stat Comparison
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|132nd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|70.2
|264th
|155th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|63.7
|39th
|96th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|29.3
|320th
|118th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|345th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|5.7
|310th
|292nd
|11.4
|Assists
|12.8
|216th
|242nd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.4
|76th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.