The Maine Black Bears (8-4) hope to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 39.6% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • Maine is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 68th.
  • The Black Bears score just 2.7 more points per game (70.4) than the Knights allow (67.7).
  • Maine is 7-0 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Maine is averaging 12.6 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (63.7).
  • In 2023-24 the Black Bears are giving up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (58.8) than away (65.3).
  • At home, Maine makes 5.5 trifectas per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than away (27.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Brown W 60-49 Cross Insurance Center
12/6/2023 @ Boston University W 74-65 Case Gym
12/9/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 69-56 Cross Insurance Center
12/18/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.