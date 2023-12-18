Monday's game between the UCF Knights (6-3) and the Maine Black Bears (8-4) at Addition Financial Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-62 and heavily favors UCF to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Maine vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena

Maine vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 76, Maine 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-13.7)

UCF (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

UCF has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Maine, who is 7-4-0 ATS. The Knights have hit the over in five games, while Black Bears games have gone over four times.

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game, with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.4 points per game (275th in college basketball) and allow 63.2 per outing (26th in college basketball).

Maine records 31.8 rebounds per game (336th in college basketball) while conceding 34.1 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.3 boards per game.

Maine makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (312th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3. It shoots 31.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.6%.

Maine has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (61st in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than the 13.6 it forces (82nd in college basketball).

