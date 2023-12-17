Tyquan Thornton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots have a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Thornton's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Thornton's season stats include 51 yards on eight receptions (6.4 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for 42 yards. He has been targeted 18 times.

Tyquan Thornton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Patriots have five other receivers on the injury report this week: Kayshon Boutte (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Matthew Slater (LP/nir - rest): 0 Rec JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Thornton 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 51 36 0 6.4

Thornton Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Raiders 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 9 Commanders 4 1 7 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 2 19 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 5 3 17 0

