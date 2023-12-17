The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) enter a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: NBC

Ravens vs. Jaguars Insights

This year, the Ravens rack up 5.5 more points per game (27.8) than the Jaguars allow (22.3).

Jacksonville averages 7.2 more points per game (24) than Baltimore surrenders (16.8).

The Ravens rack up only 15.1 more yards per game (372.5), than the Jaguars allow per matchup (357.4).

Jacksonville racks up 342.7 yards per game, 58.3 more yards than the 284.4 Baltimore gives up.

This season, the Ravens rush for 64.9 more yards per game (157.1) than the Jaguars allow per contest (92.2).

This year Jacksonville rushes for 4.4 fewer yards per game (99.8) than Baltimore allows (104.2).

This year, the Ravens have 15 turnovers, nine fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (24).

Jacksonville has turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than Baltimore has forced (19).

Ravens Away Performance

On the road, the Ravens average fewer points (23.3 per game) than they do overall (27.8). But they also allow fewer away from home (15.7) than overall (16.8).

The Ravens pick up 339.2 yards per game away from home (33.3 fewer than overall), and allow 259.8 in road games (24.6 fewer than overall).

The Ravens pick up fewer rushing yards in away games (150 per game) than they do overall (157.1), but they also allow fewer in away games (98.3 per game) than overall (104.2).

The Ravens successfully convert 42.5% of third downs in away games (0.2% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 40.2% of third downs away from home (3.9% more than overall).

Ravens Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/16/2023 Cincinnati W 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-10 NBC 12/10/2023 Los Angeles W 37-31 FOX 12/17/2023 at Jacksonville - NBC 12/25/2023 at San Francisco - ABC 12/31/2023 Miami - CBS 1/7/2024 Pittsburgh - -

Jaguars Home Performance

At home, the Jaguars score fewer points (22 per game) than overall (24). They also allow more (23.3 per game) than overall (22.3).

The Jaguars pick up fewer yards at home (313.4 per game) than they do overall (342.7), and give up more (367 per game) than overall (357.4).

Jacksonville picks up 222.3 passing yards per game at home (20.6 fewer than overall), and allows 259.9 at home (5.3 fewer than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate 91.1 rushing yards per game at home (8.7 fewer than overall), and allow 107.1 at home (14.9 more than overall).

At home, the Jaguars successfully convert fewer third downs (33.7%) than overall (37.5%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (43.3%) than overall (35.4%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati L 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland L 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - -

