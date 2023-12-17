How to Watch Patriots vs. Chiefs on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (3-10) match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
Patriots Insights
- The Patriots rack up 4.5 fewer points per game (13) than the Chiefs give up (17.5).
- The Patriots rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Chiefs allow per contest (299.9).
- This season New England piles up 101.9 rushing yards per game, 13 fewer than Kansas City allows (114.9).
- This year the Patriots have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Chiefs' takeaways (15).
Patriots Home Performance
- At home, the Patriots average fewer points (12.7 per game) than they do overall (13). But they also concede fewer at home (20.6) than overall (20.9).
- The Patriots accumulate 302 yards per game at home (10.6 more than overall), and concede 317.1 at home (10.2 more than overall).
- At home New England picks up more passing yards (198.1 per game) than overall (189.5). But it also allows more passing yards (219.7 per game) than overall (218.8).
- At home the Patriots accumulate more rushing yards (103.9 per game) than overall (101.9). But they also give up more rushing yards (97.4) than overall (88.2).
- At home, the Patriots successfully convert fewer third downs (32.3%) than overall (32.9%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (38.9%) than overall (37%).
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at New York
|L 10-7
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 6-0
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 21-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/17/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|New York
|-
|-
