The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) square off against the New England Patriots (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Chiefs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is 38.5 in the outing.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Chiefs go up against the Patriots. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we list below.

Patriots vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Patriots have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times in 13 games this season.

The Chiefs have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 13 games this year, the Patriots have won the third quarter three times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up four times.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.2 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in five games.

In 13 games this season, the Chiefs have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging three points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have been winning six times (3-3 in those games) and have trailed seven times (0-7) at the end of the first half.

The Chiefs have been leading after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in three games (0-3), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (0-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in eight games (3-5), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season, lost the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second half.

