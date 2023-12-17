How to Watch the Maine vs. JMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (7-3) play the Maine Black Bears (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maine vs. JMU Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes' 71.3 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 60.7 the Black Bears give up.
- JMU has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.
- Maine has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.
- The 61.4 points per game the Black Bears average are only 2.1 more points than the Dukes give up (59.3).
- Maine has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 59.3 points.
- JMU has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.
- This year the Black Bears are shooting 40.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Dukes concede.
- The Dukes shoot 41.7% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Black Bears allow.
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 18.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
- Adrianna Smith: 12.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.7 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51)
- Sarah Talon: 6.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Indiana
|L 67-59
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 74-62
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|Harvard
|W 79-61
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/17/2023
|JMU
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/20/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.