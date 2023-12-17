Sunday's contest at Cross Insurance Center has the Maine Black Bears (6-4) taking on the James Madison Dukes (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-62 win for Maine, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Black Bears are coming off of a 79-61 victory against Harvard in their last outing on Wednesday.

Maine vs. JMU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Maine vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 64, JMU 62

Other America East Predictions

Maine Schedule Analysis

The Black Bears captured their signature win of the season on November 14, when they grabbed a 59-48 victory over the Rhode Island Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings.

Maine has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

The Black Bears have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 96) on November 14

79-61 at home over Harvard (No. 113) on December 6

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 228) on December 2

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 242) on November 25

58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 285) on November 9

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 18.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

18.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Adrianna Smith: 12.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Caroline Bornemann: 7.7 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51)

7.7 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51) Sarah Talon: 6.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

6.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 61.4 points per game (258th in college basketball) and giving up 60.7 (115th in college basketball).

The Black Bears are scoring 66.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 61.3 points per contest.

At home, Maine is surrendering 7.0 fewer points per game (56.0) than in away games (63.0).

