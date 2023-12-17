JuJu Smith-Schuster was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Seeking Smith-Schuster's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 15, Smith-Schuster has 29 receptions for 260 yards -- 9.0 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 47 occasions.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Patriots have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Kayshon Boutte (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Smith-Schuster 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 47 29 260 94 1 9.0

Smith-Schuster Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1 Week 9 Commanders 7 6 51 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Giants 4 2 10 0 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6 4 90 0

