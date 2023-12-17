Will JuJu Smith-Schuster Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
JuJu Smith-Schuster was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Seeking Smith-Schuster's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 15, Smith-Schuster has 29 receptions for 260 yards -- 9.0 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 47 occasions.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Patriots have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Kayshon Boutte (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith-Schuster 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|47
|29
|260
|94
|1
|9.0
Smith-Schuster Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|7
|4
|33
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|6
|5
|28
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|1
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|3
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Week 9
|Commanders
|7
|6
|51
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|6
|4
|90
|0
