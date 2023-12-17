Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's NBA slate includes the Orlando Magic (16-8) taking the road to square off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (19-5) at TD Garden. It will tip at 3:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Celtics vs. Magic Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Paolo Banchero
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1055.0
|844.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|44.0
|35.2
|Fantasy Rank
|13
|40
Buy Tatum and Banchero gear on Fanatics!
Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Insights
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.8 boards per contest.
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +211 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 109.0 per contest (third in the league).
- The 46.1 rebounds per game Boston averages rank fourth in the NBA, and are 3.3 more than the 42.8 its opponents grab per outing.
- The Celtics make 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from deep (13th in the NBA). They are making 2.0 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 13.7 per game while shooting 36.7%.
- Boston forces 12.0 turnovers per game (26th in the league) while committing 13.0 (12th in NBA play).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Paolo Banchero & the Magic
- Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 20.4 points, 6.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- The Magic put up 113.9 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 109.7 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +101 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.
- Orlando wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It records 43.6 rebounds per game (18th in league) compared to its opponents' 40.1.
- The Magic hit 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (25th in NBA), compared to the 11.8 per outing their opponents make, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.
- Orlando has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (25th in NBA) while forcing 15.5 (third in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Paolo Banchero
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|7.9
|1.6
|Usage Percentage
|30.4%
|27.3%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.8%
|55.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.9%
|11.5%
|Assist Pct
|18.3%
|21.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.