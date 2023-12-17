Sunday's NBA slate includes the Orlando Magic (16-8) taking the road to square off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (19-5) at TD Garden. It will tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Arena: TD Garden

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1055.0 844.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.0 35.2 Fantasy Rank 13 40

Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.8 boards per contest.

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +211 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 109.0 per contest (third in the league).

The 46.1 rebounds per game Boston averages rank fourth in the NBA, and are 3.3 more than the 42.8 its opponents grab per outing.

The Celtics make 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from deep (13th in the NBA). They are making 2.0 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 13.7 per game while shooting 36.7%.

Boston forces 12.0 turnovers per game (26th in the league) while committing 13.0 (12th in NBA play).

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 20.4 points, 6.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic put up 113.9 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 109.7 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +101 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Orlando wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It records 43.6 rebounds per game (18th in league) compared to its opponents' 40.1.

The Magic hit 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (25th in NBA), compared to the 11.8 per outing their opponents make, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

Orlando has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (25th in NBA) while forcing 15.5 (third in league).

Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game 7.9 1.6 Usage Percentage 30.4% 27.3% True Shooting Pct 60.8% 55.7% Total Rebound Pct 12.9% 11.5% Assist Pct 18.3% 21.2%

