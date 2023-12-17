New England Patriots receiver Hunter Henry has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 185 per game.

Henry's stat line this year displays 35 catches for 353 yards and five scores. He puts up 29.4 yards per game, having been targeted 52 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Henry and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Henry vs. the Chiefs

Henry vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Kansas City on the season.

Henry will square off against the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs concede 185 passing yards per game.

The Chiefs' defense ranks 16th in the league with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Patriots vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Henry with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Henry Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this year, Henry has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has received 11.9% of his team's 437 passing attempts this season (52 targets).

He has been targeted 52 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (94th in NFL).

Henry has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 12 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 26.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Henry has been targeted five times in the red zone (17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.