New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are ranked 20th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 114.9 per game.

Elliott has totaled 497 yards on 134 carries (38.2 ypg) in the running game. He has scored two rushing TDs. In the receiving game, Elliott has accumulated 31 catches for 226 yards (17.4 ypg) and one score.

Elliott vs. the Chiefs

Elliott vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 32 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 32 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chiefs have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Kansas City has given up one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Chiefs this season.

The 114.9 rushing yards the Chiefs concede per contest makes them the 20th-ranked run defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Chiefs have totaled eight touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Chiefs' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-118)

Elliott Rushing Insights

So far this season, Elliott has hit the over nine times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 13 opportunities).

The Patriots have passed 56.8% of the time and run 43.2% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 40.2% of his team's 333 rushing attempts this season (134).

Elliott has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.8% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

He has 16 carries in the red zone (47.1% of his team's 34 red zone rushes).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Elliott Receiving Insights

Elliott, in eight of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Elliott has received 8.9% of his team's 437 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He has been targeted 39 times, averaging 5.8 yards per target (113th in NFL).

Elliott, in 13 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Elliott (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.9% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 22 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 17 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

