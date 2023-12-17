The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 128-111 win versus the Magic, White had 19 points, eight assists and four steals.

Below, we look at White's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.6 17.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.2 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.8 PRA -- 24.6 27.7 PR -- 19.5 21.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.7



Derrick White Insights vs. the Magic

This season, White has made 5.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.4% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.9 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Magic give up 109.7 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Magic are No. 1 in the league, giving up 40.1 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have allowed 11.8 makes per contest, eighth in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2023 30 19 4 8 3 1 4 11/24/2023 37 16 5 4 1 1 1

