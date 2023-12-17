Best bets are available for when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) visit the New England Patriots (3-10) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

When is Chiefs vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Chiefs favored by eight, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (10.0 points).

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 81.5%.

The Chiefs have gone 8-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

Kansas City has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -440 or shorter and won every time.

The Patriots have been underdogs in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

New England has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +340 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (-8)



Kansas City (-8) The Chiefs have registered a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas City has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 8-point favorites.

The Patriots are 3-10-0 against the spread this season.

New England is winless against the spread when it is 8-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (37.5)



Under (37.5) These teams average a combined 35.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the over/under of 37.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 38.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the over/under for this game.

Chiefs games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (30.8%).

Four of the Patriots' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (30.8%).

Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 74.7 5

Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 89.8 3 4.8 0

