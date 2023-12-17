How to Watch the Celtics vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (19-5) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-8) on December 17, 2023 at TD Garden.
Celtics vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Magic Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Boston is 14-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.
- The 117.8 points per game the Celtics record are 8.1 more points than the Magic give up (109.7).
- When Boston totals more than 109.7 points, it is 16-2.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are averaging 123.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.2).
- Boston is surrendering 107.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (110.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better at home this year, sinking 17.2 treys per game with a 40.5% three-point percentage, compared to 13.9 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Al Horford
|Questionable
|Rest
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Calf
|Dalano Banton
|Questionable
|Illness
|Luke Kornet
|Out
|Adductor
