Celtics vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
On Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (19-5) will be looking to extend a 13-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Orlando Magic (16-8). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Magic matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|227.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-8.5)
|227.5
|-335
|+270
Celtics vs Magic Additional Info
|Celtics vs Magic Injury Report
|Celtics vs Magic Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Magic Prediction
Celtics vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +211 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 109 per outing (third in the league).
- The Magic outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 113.9 points per game, 18th in league, and conceding 109.7 per contest, fourth in NBA) and have a +101 scoring differential.
- These teams rack up 231.7 points per game between them, 4.2 more than this game's point total.
- These teams allow a combined 218.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Boston has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Orlando is 17-7-0 ATS this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jayson Tatum
|27.5
|-105
|27.5
|Jaylen Brown
|19.5
|-125
|21.9
|Kristaps Porzingis
|18.5
|-120
|19.1
|Derrick White
|14.5
|-125
|15.6
|Jrue Holiday
|12.5
|-105
|12.2
Celtics and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+375
|+150
|-
|Magic
|+12500
|+5000
|-
