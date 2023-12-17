Bailey Zappe has a difficult matchup when his New England Patriots face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Chiefs concede 185 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Zappe has compiled 539 passing yards (89.8 per game) and a 55.4% completion rate this season, throwing for three TDs with three INTs. With his legs, Zappe has 29 rushing yards on seven totes, delivering 4.8 rushing yards per game.

Zappe vs. the Chiefs

Zappe vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games No opposing quarterbacks have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Kansas City this season.

11 players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Chiefs have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

Zappe will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs give up 185 passing yards per game.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Bailey Zappe Passing Props vs. the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 192.5 (-115)

192.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-175)

Zappe Passing Insights

Zappe has finished above his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Patriots pass on 56.8% of their plays and run on 43.2%. They are 32nd in NFL action in points scored.

Zappe is averaging 5.9 yards per pass attempt this year.

Once in six games this year, Zappe completed a touchdown pass -- and he had more than one in that game.

He has scored three of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (15.8%).

Zappe accounts for 3.2% of his team's red zone plays, with two of his total 92 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Bailey Zappe Rushing Props vs the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-111)

Zappe Rushing Insights

Zappe has no rushing touchdowns in six games this season.

Zappe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 19-for-28 / 240 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13-for-25 / 141 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9-for-14 / 54 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 3-for-7 / 25 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 3-for-9 / 22 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

